Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.