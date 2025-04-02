Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $268.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.