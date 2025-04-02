Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,854,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 9.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 954,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 73,504 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CS Disco Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $251.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.05. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $68,227.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 865,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,465.67. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $118,818 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

