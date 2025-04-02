Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,141.46 and last traded at $1,150.79, with a volume of 6686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,177.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,299.95. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

