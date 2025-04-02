Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $42.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 303,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 367,553 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.84.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,296,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,280,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,780,688.50. This represents a 43.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $97,888.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,482.70. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLYS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $871.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

