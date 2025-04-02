Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,230 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 655,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,061,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,510,000 after purchasing an additional 392,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,887,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -270.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

