Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,273 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $132.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

