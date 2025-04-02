Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 69,555 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,555 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in News by 2,892.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NWS opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

