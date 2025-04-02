Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.17 Million Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hello Group

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.