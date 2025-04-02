Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Down 13.7% in March

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,900 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 762,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 74,291 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 53,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.21. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.21%.

Myers Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

