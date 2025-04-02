Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 1,569 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 564.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8,135.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 210.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,327 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.79. The company has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

