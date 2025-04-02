Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1,711.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $5,976,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $284,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.40 and a 200-day moving average of $257.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

