Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 14,012 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.