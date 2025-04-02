NET Power (NPWR) and The Competition Financial Contrast

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NET Power to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NET Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NET Power alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.73 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -2.18

NET Power’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 92 598 839 35 2.52

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NET Power and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

NET Power currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 13.63%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NET Power beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.