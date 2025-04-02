New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 68.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.2 %

OZK opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

