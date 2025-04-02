NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 200000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
NexOptic Technology Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
About NexOptic Technology
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
