Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dayforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dayforce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAY opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 530.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

