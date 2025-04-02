Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 4,014 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $363.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.31 and its 200-day moving average is $392.62. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

