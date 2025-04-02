Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 389.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,604.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.
Nuvve Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.
Nuvve Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvve
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.