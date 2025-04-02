Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Releases Earnings Results

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 389.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,604.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Nuvve Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

