OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 182.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,553 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

