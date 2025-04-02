OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 39,439 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Robert Half by 17.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 139,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 11.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RHI opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 96.72%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.