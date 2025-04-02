OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,218 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after buying an additional 268,839 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $252.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.