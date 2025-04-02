OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.03 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

