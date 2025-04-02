Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,147 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after buying an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,099 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $73,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $419.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $433.58 and its 200-day moving average is $431.74. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

