Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 123,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

