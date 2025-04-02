Perritt Capital Management Inc Has $834,000 Holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Perritt Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REFI. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 593,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of REFI stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $309.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

