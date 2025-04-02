Perritt Capital Management Inc Sells 4,475 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Perritt Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Photronics accounts for about 0.6% of Perritt Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Photronics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,123.24. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $277,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,340. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,138 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.