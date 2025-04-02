Petershill Partners Declares Dividend of $0.14 (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PHLL opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.03) on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a one year low of GBX 178.40 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 286.50 ($3.70). The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 6.11.
About Petershill Partners
