Petershill Partners Declares Dividend of $0.14 (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Petershill Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PHLL opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.03) on Wednesday. Petershill Partners has a one year low of GBX 178.40 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 286.50 ($3.70). The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

About Petershill Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.