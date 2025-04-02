Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Decreases Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $16,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLRX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 13,270 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $148,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,668.80. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.