Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 3,018 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $237.26 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.42 and its 200-day moving average is $260.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.