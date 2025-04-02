Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Up 19.8% in March

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PRE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.31. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

