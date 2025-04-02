Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,667 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBAB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

Shares of GBAB opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

