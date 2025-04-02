Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.40 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 523263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.30 ($1.48).

Prs Reit Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.33. The firm has a market cap of £628.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prs Reit had a net margin of 160.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prs Reit will post 4.4399999 EPS for the current year.

Prs Reit Company Profile

www.theprsreit.com

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

