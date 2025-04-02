Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MTX opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.