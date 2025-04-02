Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.68 and last traded at C$36.81, with a volume of 51016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QBR.B. CIBC lowered their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.44.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

