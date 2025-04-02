Real Estate Stocks To Consider – March 30th

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, Morgan Stanley, Equinix, Blackstone, and MercadoLibre are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in managing, developing, or financing properties that generate income, such as apartment buildings, commercial spaces, or industrial facilities. Investors often turn to these stocks—especially Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)—for exposure to the property market without the need to purchase physical real estate directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 34,246,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,258,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 136,793,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,809,757. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.71. 13,550,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $115.23. 7,347,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78. The firm has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $142.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MS

Equinix (EQIX)

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $22.31 on Friday, hitting $803.00. 896,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $895.96 and a 200-day moving average of $908.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.82 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $47.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,048.07. 326,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,028.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,974.17. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Featured Articles