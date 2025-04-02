Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Announces Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 171.86% and a negative net margin of 67.56%.
Reborn Coffee Trading Up 5.1 %
REBN opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Reborn Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.
Reborn Coffee Company Profile
