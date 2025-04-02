Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Announces Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 171.86% and a negative net margin of 67.56%.

Reborn Coffee Trading Up 5.1 %

REBN opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Reborn Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Featured Articles

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

