Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Increases Dividend to $121.70 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 121.70 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 51.4% increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
RBGPF opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
