Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Increases Dividend to $121.70 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 121.70 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 51.4% increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGPF opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.21.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

