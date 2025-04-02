RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $307.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.