RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $593,242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 980,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 135.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 650,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,550,000 after buying an additional 409,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after buying an additional 406,747 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.4 %

RDVY opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

