Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 362.45 ($4.71) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.25). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 251 ($3.26), with a volume of 493,306 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCDO shares. Shore Capital raised shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.48) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Ricardo Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 248.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.90. The company has a market cap of £158.93 million, a P/E ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ricardo had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ricardo plc will post 37.7019749 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

