RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOV. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

