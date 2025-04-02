Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,090. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $270.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

