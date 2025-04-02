Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $111,694,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,694,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total value of $562,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,151,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,450,736.80. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $301.51 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.64 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.