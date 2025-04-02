Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 417,313 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1,064.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,313 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trimble were worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Trimble by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after buying an additional 288,313 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Trimble by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Trimble by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 144,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

