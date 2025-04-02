Schroder Investment Management Group Has $35.78 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $35,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Synopsys by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $435.94 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.08 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $481.79 and its 200-day moving average is $504.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

