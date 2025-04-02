Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 149,223 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,151 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,223 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $31,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

