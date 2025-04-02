Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 3,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Senstar Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senstar Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Senstar Technologies worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senstar Technologies

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

