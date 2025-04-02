ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 273,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,427,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total transaction of $2,351,920.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,883,148.32. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,088.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $810.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $939.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $983.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.68, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.