SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $364.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.84.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

